Patrons gather for lunch at the Sierra Inn Dining Facility at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Jan. 25, 2017. The facility was named Air Mobility Command’s best for Region 2 and will now compete at the Air Force level for the John L. Hennessy Trophy, which recognizes excellence in food service. (U.S. Air Force photo/Louis Briscese)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2017 15:50
|Photo ID:
|3127288
|VIRIN:
|170125-F-LI975-0295
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Travis AFB Dining Facility [Image 1 of 13], by Louis Briscese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
