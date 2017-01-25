(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Travis AFB Dining Facility [Image 4 of 13]

    Travis AFB Dining Facility

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2017

    Photo by Louis Briscese 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Paul Boyce, 60th Force Support Squadron, prepares pizza at the Sierra Inn Dining Facility at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Jan. 25, 2017. The dining facility was named Air Mobility Command’s best for Region 2 and will now compete at the Air Force level for the John L. Hennessy Award Trophy, which recognizes excellence in food service. (U.S. Air Force photo/Louis Briscese)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis AFB Dining Facility [Image 1 of 13], by Louis Briscese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

