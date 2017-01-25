Paul Boyce, 60th Force Support Squadron, prepares pizza at the Sierra Inn Dining Facility at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Jan. 25, 2017. The dining facility was named Air Mobility Command’s best for Region 2 and will now compete at the Air Force level for the John L. Hennessy Award Trophy, which recognizes excellence in food service. (U.S. Air Force photo/Louis Briscese)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2017 Date Posted: 01.27.2017 15:50 Photo ID: 3127287 VIRIN: 170125-F-LI975-0257 Resolution: 2400x3000 Size: 1.01 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Travis AFB Dining Facility [Image 1 of 13], by Louis Briscese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.