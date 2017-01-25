Travis AFB Dining Facility

Sam Simmons, 60th Force Support Squadron, restocks food at the Sierra Inn Dining Facility at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Jan. 25, 2017. The dining facility was named Air Mobility Command’s best for Region 2 and will now compete at the Air Force level for the John L. Hennessy Trophy, which recognizes excellence in food service. (U.S. Air Force photo/Louis Briscese)
