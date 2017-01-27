Maj. Gen. John Love gives a thumb’s up prior to takeoff in an AV-8B Harrier assigned to Marine Attack Training Squadron 203, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, Jan. 27, 2017. Love was given a firsthand look at the capabilities of the aircraft while strengthening the relationship between the ground and air combat elements of the Marine Air Ground Task Force. Love is the commanding general of the 2nd Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cody Lemons/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2017 Date Posted: 01.27.2017 15:22 Photo ID: 3126977 VIRIN: 170127-M-YO095-100 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 4.23 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj. Gen. Love visits MCAS Cherry Point, gets firsthand look of AV-8B Harrier capabilities [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Cody Lemons, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.