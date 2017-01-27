(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Maj. Gen. Love visits MCAS Cherry Point, gets firsthand look of AV-8B Harrier capabilities

    Maj. Gen. Love visits MCAS Cherry Point, gets firsthand look of AV-8B Harrier capabilities

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cody Lemons 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Maj. Gen. John Love, 2nd Marine Division commanding general, climbs into an AV-8B Harrier assigned to Marine Attack Training Squadron 203, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, Jan. 27, 2017. This was Love’s first time getting to see the capabilities of the aircraft firsthand. His visit helped strengthen the relationship between the ground and air combat elements of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cody Lemons/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 15:22
    Photo ID: 3126974
    VIRIN: 170127-M-YO095-083
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 5.02 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Love visits MCAS Cherry Point, gets firsthand look of AV-8B Harrier capabilities [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Cody Lemons, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    2nd MAW
    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point
    Cherry Point
    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing
    Marines
    MCAS Cherry Point
    2d MAW

