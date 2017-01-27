Maj. Gen. John Love, 2nd Marine Division commanding general, climbs into an AV-8B Harrier assigned to Marine Attack Training Squadron 203, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, Jan. 27, 2017. This was Love’s first time getting to see the capabilities of the aircraft firsthand. His visit helped strengthen the relationship between the ground and air combat elements of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cody Lemons/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2017 Date Posted: 01.27.2017 15:22 Photo ID: 3126974 VIRIN: 170127-M-YO095-083 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 5.02 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj. Gen. Love visits MCAS Cherry Point, gets firsthand look of AV-8B Harrier capabilities [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Cody Lemons, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.