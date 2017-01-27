Maj. Gen. John Love, 2nd Marine Division commanding general, stands beside Col. John Rahe, assistant wing commander, in front of an AV-8B Harrier aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, Jan. 27, 2017. Love’s visit helped strengthen the relationship between the ground and air combat element while witnessing the aircraft’s capabilities firsthand. Rahe is the assistant wing commander for 2nd MAW. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cody Lemons/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2017 Date Posted: 01.27.2017 15:22 Photo ID: 3126969 VIRIN: 170127-M-YO095-064 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 4.84 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj. Gen. Love visits MCAS Cherry Point, gets firsthand look of AV-8B Harrier capabilities [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Cody Lemons, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.