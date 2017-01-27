Maj. Gen. John Love, 2nd Marine Division commanding general, stands beside Col. John Rahe, assistant wing commander, in front of an AV-8B Harrier aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, Jan. 27, 2017. Love’s visit helped strengthen the relationship between the ground and air combat element while witnessing the aircraft’s capabilities firsthand. Rahe is the assistant wing commander for 2nd MAW. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cody Lemons/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2017 15:22
|Photo ID:
|3126969
|VIRIN:
|170127-M-YO095-064
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|4.84 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Love visits MCAS Cherry Point, gets firsthand look of AV-8B Harrier capabilities [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Cody Lemons, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
