A Marine with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, drags a casualty into a building during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 2-17, aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Jan. 20, 2017. ITX is a combined-arms exercise which gives all elements of the Marine Air Ground Task Force an opportunity to utilize capabilities during large scale missions to become a more ready fighting force. 1/3 is currently participating as the ground combat element for this exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aaron S. Patterson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2017 15:02
|Photo ID:
|3126965
|VIRIN:
|170120-M-QH615-258
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|MCAGCC, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sniffing out the bombs [Image 1 of 11], by Cpl Aaron Patterson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
