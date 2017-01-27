Maj. Gen. Love visits MCAS Cherry Point, gets firsthand look of AV-8B Harrier capabilities

Maj. Gen. John Love, right, 2nd Marine Division commanding general, speaks with Col. John Rahe during a visit to Marine Attack Training Squadron 203, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, Jan. 27, 2017. During his visit, Love was able to witness the capabilities of an AV-8B Harrier firsthand as he strapped in and took his first career flight in the aircraft. Love’s visit strengthened the relationship between the ground and air combat elements of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force. Rahe is the assistant wing commander for 2nd MAW. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cody Lemons/Released)

