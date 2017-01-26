(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ALS Students Participate in Retreat

    ALS Students Participate in Retreat

    MAXWELL AFB, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Tammie Ramsouer 

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    Students from Airman Leadership School fold the U.S. flag during retreat on Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala., Jan. 26, 2017. All ALS students participate in reveille and retreat during the five-week leadership course. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tammie Ramsouer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 13:18
    Photo ID: 3126713
    VIRIN: 170126-F-WV722-070
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 9.8 MB
    Location: MAXWELL AFB, AL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ALS Students Participate in Retreat [Image 1 of 13], by SrA Tammie Ramsouer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Retreat
    ALS
    42nd ABW
    Ramsouer

