Students from Airman Leadership School fold the U.S. flag during retreat on Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala., Jan. 26, 2017. All ALS students participate in reveille and retreat during the five-week leadership course. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tammie Ramsouer)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2017 13:18
|Photo ID:
|3126708
|VIRIN:
|170126-F-WV722-055
|Resolution:
|5716x3124
|Size:
|7.44 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AFB, AL, US
This work, ALS Students Participate in Retreat [Image 1 of 13], by SrA Tammie Ramsouer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
