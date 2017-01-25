Senior Airman Lloydstone Jacobs, Airman Leadership School student, holds the U.S. flag during retreat on Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala., Jan. 26, 2017. Retreat is the military signal for the end of day. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tammie Ramsouer)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2017 13:18
|Photo ID:
|3126704
|VIRIN:
|170126-F-WV722-047
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|6.97 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AFB, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ALS Students Participate in Retreat [Image 1 of 13], by SrA Tammie Ramsouer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
