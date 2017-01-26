ALS Students Participate in Retreat

Military members salute the U.S. flag during retreat on Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala., Jan. 26, 2017. During retreat, Airman Leadership School students participated in folding the U.S. flag as part of thier daily duties in the five-week leadership course. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tammie Ramsouer)

