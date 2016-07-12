Members of local veterans groups, the Coastal Bend State Cemetery Memorial Services Detachment Honor Guard, and the Patriot Guard, look on during the Pearl Harbor 75th anniversary ceremony held at Sherrill Park.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2017 12:15
|Photo ID:
|3126626
|VIRIN:
|161207-N-RD460-776
|Resolution:
|1395x927
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Local veterans pay tribute on Pearl Harbor 75th, by Jason Kucera, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT