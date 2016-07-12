(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Local veterans pay tribute on Pearl Harbor 75th

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2016

    Photo by Jason Kucera 

    Naval Air Station Corpus Christi

    Members of local veterans groups, the Coastal Bend State Cemetery Memorial Services Detachment Honor Guard, and the Patriot Guard, look on during the Pearl Harbor 75th anniversary ceremony held at Sherrill Park.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Local veterans pay tribute on Pearl Harbor 75th, by Jason Kucera, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Pearl Harbor
    Corpus Christi
    Naval Air Station Corpus Christi
    Navy
    2016
    NASCC

