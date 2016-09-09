(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    160908-N-AT895-081 [Image 1 of 2]

    160908-N-AT895-081

    CHARLESTOWN, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nathan Laird 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    160908-N-AT895-081 CHARLESTOWN, Mass. (Sept. 8, 2016) Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. John Richardson poses for a portrait in front of USS Constitution. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan Laird/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2016
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 11:59
    Photo ID: 3126619
    VIRIN: 160908-N-AT895-285
    Resolution: 1669x2500
    Size: 798.55 KB
    Location: CHARLESTOWN, MA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 160908-N-AT895-081 [Image 1 of 2], by PO1 Nathan Laird, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Navy
    Chief of Naval Operations
    CNO
    Adm. John Richardson

