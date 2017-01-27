U.S. tank crews qualify in Poland, ready to fight

A 120 mm round is fired from an M1A2 Main Battle Tank belonging to 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division during tank gunnery qualification at Presidential Range in Swietozow, Poland, January 27, 2017. The brigade has spent the past month preparing their vehicles and weapon systems for onward movement to locations throughout the region including the Baltics, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary and Germany. This rotation will enhance deterrence capabilities in the region, improve the U.S. ability to respond to potential crises and defend allies and partners in the European community. U.S. forces will focus on strengthening capabilities and sustaining readiness through bilateral and multinational training and exercises. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Micah VanDyke, 4th ID MCE Public Affairs/Released)

