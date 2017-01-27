(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. tank crews qualify in Poland, ready to fight

    SWIETOZOW, POLAND

    01.27.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Micah VanDyke 

    24th Press Camp Headquarters

    A 120 mm round is fired from an M1A2 Main Battle Tank belonging to 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division during tank gunnery qualification at Presidential Range in Swietozow, Poland, January 27, 2017. The brigade has spent the past month preparing their vehicles and weapon systems for onward movement to locations throughout the region including the Baltics, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary and Germany. This rotation will enhance deterrence capabilities in the region, improve the U.S. ability to respond to potential crises and defend allies and partners in the European community. U.S. forces will focus on strengthening capabilities and sustaining readiness through bilateral and multinational training and exercises. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Micah VanDyke, 4th ID MCE Public Affairs/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 12:18
    Photo ID: 3126612
    VIRIN: 170127-A-KU062-226
    Resolution: 2822x2016
    Size: 3.61 MB
    Location: SWIETOZOW, PL
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. tank crews qualify in Poland, ready to fight, by SSG Micah VanDyke, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    4ID
    tanks
    4th Infantry Division
    Abrams
    Poland
    gunnery
    USAREUR
    USArmy
    M1A2
    3ABCT
    3rd Armor Brigade Combat Team
    Atlantic Resolve
    Strong Europe

