Fort McCoy teens and NO MORE task force members help out during the 2016 Christmas Tree Lighting on Dec. 1 at McCoy's Community Center

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2016 Date Posted: 01.27.2017 11:56 Photo ID: 3126609 VIRIN: 161201-O-AB123-127 Resolution: 1080x810 Size: 98.83 KB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort McCoy teens start NO MORE task force [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.