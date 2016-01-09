(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Maxwell Hosts FEMA [Image 2 of 37]

    Maxwell Hosts FEMA

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    Maxwell AFB, Ala. -Trailors loaded with relief supplies at Maxwell AFB in preparation for Tropical Storm Hermine, Sep. 1, 2016. (US Air Force photo by Trey Ward/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2016
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 11:40
    Photo ID: 3126591
    VIRIN: 160901-F-SZ562-1051
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 11.84 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maxwell Hosts FEMA [Image 1 of 37], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    FEMA
    Maxwell AFB
    Tropical Storm Hermine

