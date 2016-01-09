Date Taken: 09.01.2016 Date Posted: 01.27.2017 11:40 Photo ID: 3126588 VIRIN: 160901-F-SZ562-1050 Resolution: 3778x5659 Size: 9.2 MB Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Maxwell Hosts FEMA [Image 1 of 37], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.