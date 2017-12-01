MLK Jr. Day speaker: 'We're all in this together'

Dr. Floyd Rose of Madison, Wis., gives his presentation during the Fort McCoy observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan 12, 2017, at McCoy’s Community Center. Rose is a businessman who’s worked for more than 40 years to evaluate, analyze, and develop policy for private- and public-sector organizations concerning sales growth, procurement practices, human-resource management, and policy. He holds leadership positions in multiple organizations, including the Wisconsin Diversity Procurement Network and 100 Black Men of America Inc. (Madison Chapter). (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy)

