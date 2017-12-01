(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MLK Jr. Day speaker: 'We're all in this together'

    MLK Jr. Day speaker: 'We're all in this together'

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Photo by Scott Sturkol 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office

    Dr. Floyd Rose of Madison, Wis., gives his presentation during the Fort McCoy observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan 12, 2017, at McCoy’s Community Center. Rose is a businessman who’s worked for more than 40 years to evaluate, analyze, and develop policy for private- and public-sector organizations concerning sales growth, procurement practices, human-resource management, and policy. He holds leadership positions in multiple organizations, including the Wisconsin Diversity Procurement Network and 100 Black Men of America Inc. (Madison Chapter). (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 10:47
    Photo ID: 3126430
    VIRIN: 170112-A-OK556-6973
    Resolution: 3504x2336
    Size: 5.83 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MLK Jr. Day speaker: 'We're all in this together' [Image 1 of 10], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MLK Jr. Day speaker: 'We're all in this together'

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Martin Luther King Jr. Day

