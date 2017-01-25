(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    IMPT&E Students Tour USS Independence (LCS 2)

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE

    170125-N-UX735-01 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 25, 2017) - International Manpower, Personnel, Training, and Education (MPT&E) students pose for a photo after a tour of littoral combat ship USS Independence (LCS 2). During the tour the students learned about the unique capabilities of littoral combat ships, and the extensive training and qualification required of LCS Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Erin Bacon/Released)

