170125-N-UX735-01 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 25, 2017) - International Manpower, Personnel, Training, and Education (MPT&E) students pose for a photo after a tour of littoral combat ship USS Independence (LCS 2). During the tour the students learned about the unique capabilities of littoral combat ships, and the extensive training and qualification required of LCS Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Erin Bacon/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2017 10:27
|Photo ID:
|3126414
|VIRIN:
|170125-N-UX735-001
|Resolution:
|1632x1224
|Size:
|797.13 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, IMPT&E Students Tour USS Independence (LCS 2), is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT