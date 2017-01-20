012017-A-ZN169-043

The Penny Carnival sheriff Fred Henley from the Middle School Center watches children who were put in 'jail' during the event Jan. 20 at the Solomon Center. During the carnival, attendees could put people in jail, play games, and create crafts. Cindy Andre-Noel, Outreach Director for Child Youth Services, said the event was success because, "I think this events is successful because it is something different for a

family to do after the holidays." (U.S. Army photo by Robert Timmons, Fort Jackson Public Affairs/Released)

