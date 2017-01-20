Janelle Burton from the Hood Street Child Development Center helps children create different crafts during the Child Youth Services Penny Carnival Jan. 20 at the Solomon Center. (U.S. Army photo by Robert Timmons, Fort Jackson Public Affairs/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2017 Date Posted: 01.27.2017 08:59 Photo ID: 3126269 VIRIN: 012017-A-ZN169-035 Resolution: 5362x3469 Size: 1.13 MB Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 012017-A_ZN169-035 [Image 1 of 5], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.