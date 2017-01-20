(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    012017-A_ZN169-035 [Image 3 of 5]

    012017-A_ZN169-035

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Janelle Burton from the Hood Street Child Development Center helps children create different crafts during the Child Youth Services Penny Carnival Jan. 20 at the Solomon Center. (U.S. Army photo by Robert Timmons, Fort Jackson Public Affairs/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 012017-A_ZN169-035 [Image 1 of 5], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Fort Jackson
    Army
    FMWR

