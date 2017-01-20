(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    012017-A-ZN169-032 [Image 4 of 5]

    012017-A-ZN169-032

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    A Fort Jackson looks for her picture at Solomon Center Jan. 20 while attending the Child Youth Services Penny Carnival. According to Cindy Andre-Noel, CYS Outreach Director, 325 adults and 625 children attended the carnival. At the carnival children could play games for a penny to win prizes. Attendees could also creates crafts or have their pictures taken in a photo booth. (U.S. Army photo by Robert Timmons, Fort Jackson Public Affairs/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 08:59
    Photo ID: 3126267
    VIRIN: 012017-A-ZN169-032
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 012017-A-ZN169-032 [Image 1 of 5], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    012017-A-ZN169-043
    012017-A-ZN169-036
    012017-A_ZN169-035
    012017-A-ZN169-032
    012017-A-ZN169-031

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    Army
    FMWR

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT