A Fort Jackson looks for her picture at Solomon Center Jan. 20 while attending the Child Youth Services Penny Carnival. According to Cindy Andre-Noel, CYS Outreach Director, 325 adults and 625 children attended the carnival. At the carnival children could play games for a penny to win prizes. Attendees could also creates crafts or have their pictures taken in a photo booth. (U.S. Army photo by Robert Timmons, Fort Jackson Public Affairs/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2017 Date Posted: 01.27.2017 08:59 Photo ID: 3126267 VIRIN: 012017-A-ZN169-032 Resolution: 4000x6000 Size: 1.84 MB Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 012017-A-ZN169-032 [Image 1 of 5], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.