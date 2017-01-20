Fort Jackson community members swarm the Solomon Center Jan. 20 to attend the Child Youth Services Penny Carnival. According to Cindy Andre-Noel, CYS Outreach Director, 325 adults and 625 children attended the carnival. At the carnival children could play games for a penny to win prizes. Attendees could also creates crafts or have their pictures taken in a photo booth. (U.S. Army photo by Robert Timmons, Fort Jackson Public Affairs/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2017 08:58
|Photo ID:
|3126264
|VIRIN:
|012017-A-ZN169-031
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 012017-A-ZN169-031 [Image 1 of 5], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
