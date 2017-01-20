Fort Jackson community members swarm the Solomon Center Jan. 20 to attend the Child Youth Services Penny Carnival. According to Cindy Andre-Noel, CYS Outreach Director, 325 adults and 625 children attended the carnival. At the carnival children could play games for a penny to win prizes. Attendees could also creates crafts or have their pictures taken in a photo booth. (U.S. Army photo by Robert Timmons, Fort Jackson Public Affairs/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2017 Date Posted: 01.27.2017 08:58 Photo ID: 3126264 VIRIN: 012017-A-ZN169-031 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.77 MB Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 012017-A-ZN169-031 [Image 1 of 5], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.