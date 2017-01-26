USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Fast Cruise

170126-N-XT039-135 SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 26, 2017) Air department Sailors combat a simulated flight deck fire as part of damage control training during a fast cruise aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). A fast cruise is a simulated underway period consisting of drills and training evolutions which prepare the ship’s crew to operate at sea. Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Sykes/Released)

