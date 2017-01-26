(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Fast Cruise [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Fast Cruise

    SASEBO, JAPAN, JAPAN

    01.26.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170126-N-XT039-041 SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 26, 2017) Air department Sailors conduct a foreign object debris walk down on the flight deck during a fast cruise aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). A fast cruise is a simulated underway period consisting of drills and training evolutions which prepare the ship’s crew to operate at sea. Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Sykes/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 08:39
    Photo ID: 3126246
    VIRIN: 170126-N-XT039-041
    Resolution: 4832x3216
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: SASEBO, JAPAN, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Fast Cruise [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Fast Cruise
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Fast Cruise
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Fast Cruise
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Fast Cruise

    TAGS

    Japan
    Sasebo
    air department
    Sailors
    USN
    "USS Bonhomme Richard
    LHD6
    Fast Cruise
    BHR
    DVIDS Email Import
    #WeAreBHR
    Fire fighting damage control

