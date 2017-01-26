170126-N-XT039-023 SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 26, 2017) Air department Sailors combat a simulated flight deck fire as part of damage control training during a fast cruise aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). A fast cruise is a simulated underway period consisting of drills and training evolutions which prepare the ship’s crew to operate at sea. Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Sykes/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2017 08:39
|Photo ID:
|3126243
|VIRIN:
|170126-N-XT039-023
|Resolution:
|4610x3068
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, JAPAN, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Fast Cruise [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT