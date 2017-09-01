(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Tulsa Native serves in Southwest Asia

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.09.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Eboni Reams 

    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing

    Master Sgt. Brett Neeley, 332nd Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron passenger services NCO in-charge, poses for a photo Jan. 10, 2017 in Southwest Asia. Neeley, a Tulsa, Oklahoma native, manages the processing of passengers, flight briefings, baggage pick up, pallet buildup and all things concerning travel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eboni Reams)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tulsa Native serves in Southwest Asia, by SSgt Eboni Reams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Airmen
    Reserve
    Air Force Reserve
    overseas
    Oklahoma
    military
    Airman
    Tulsa

