Master Sgt. Brett Neeley, 332nd Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron passenger services NCO in-charge, poses for a photo Jan. 10, 2017 in Southwest Asia. Neeley, a Tulsa, Oklahoma native, manages the processing of passengers, flight briefings, baggage pick up, pallet buildup and all things concerning travel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eboni Reams)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2017 06:33
|Photo ID:
|3126049
|VIRIN:
|170109-F-GH936-022
|Resolution:
|3428x2449
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Tulsa Native serves in Southwest Asia, by SSgt Eboni Reams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
