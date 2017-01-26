USAREUR Chief of Staff Patch Ceremony

German Army Lt. Gen. Jörg Vollmer, Chief of Staff of the German Army (right) presents his remarks during the Patch Ceremony conducted by Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe (center) for the incoming U.S. Army Europe (USAREUR) Chief of Staff (CoS), German Army Brig. Gen. Kai Rohrschneider (left) and the outgoing USAREUR CoS, German Army Brig. Gen. Markus Laubenthal (second from left) on Lucius D. Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany, Jan. 26, 2017. (U.S. Army Photo by Visual Information Specialist Volker Ramspott)

