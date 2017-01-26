(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USAREUR Chief of Staff Patch Ceremony

    USAREUR Chief of Staff Patch Ceremony

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    01.26.2017

    Photo by Volker Ramspott 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    German Army Lt. Gen. Jörg Vollmer, Chief of Staff of the German Army (right) presents his remarks during the Patch Ceremony conducted by Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe (center) for the incoming U.S. Army Europe (USAREUR) Chief of Staff (CoS), German Army Brig. Gen. Kai Rohrschneider (left) and the outgoing USAREUR CoS, German Army Brig. Gen. Markus Laubenthal (second from left) on Lucius D. Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany, Jan. 26, 2017. (U.S. Army Photo by Visual Information Specialist Volker Ramspott)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 05:50
    Photo ID: 3126039
    VIRIN: 170126-A-AD638-001
    Resolution: 4465x3042
    Size: 3.01 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAREUR Chief of Staff Patch Ceremony, by Volker Ramspott, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Chief of Staff
    Patch Ceremony
    U.S. Army Europe
    USAREUR
    VI Specialist
    TSAE
    Clay Kaserne
    TSC Wiesbaden
    RTSD West
    Volker Ramspott

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT