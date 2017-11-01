(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Military Working Dog and Handler Train in a Hangar [Image 7 of 19]

    Military Working Dog and Handler Train in a Hangar

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    01.11.2017

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. Army Sgt. Brandon Meyer and Meki, assigned to the 100th Military Working Dog Detachment, search plastic cases as they train inside a hangar on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Jan. 11, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 04:38
    Photo ID: 3125998
    VIRIN: 170111-A-BD610-1079
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 7.04 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Military Working Dog and Handler Train in a Hangar [Image 1 of 19], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Canine
    K9
    21st TSC
    21st Theater Sustainment Command
    18th Military Police Brigade
    709th Military Police Battalion
    18th MP BDE
    100th Military Working Dog Detachment
    709th MP BN
    100th MWD DET
    92th Military Police Company
    92th MP CO

