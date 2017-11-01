Military Working Dog and Handler Train in a Hangar

U.S. Army Sgt. Brandon Meyer, assigned to the 100th Military Working Dog Detachment, lets Meki, an eight-year-old German shepherd, play with his toy to congratulate him, as they perform a training search inside a hangar on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Jan. 11, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

