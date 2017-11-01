U.S. Army Sgt. Brandon Meyer points out an area that Meki, an eight-year-old German shepherd assigned to the 100th Military Working Dog Detachment, will search, inside a hangar on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Jan. 11, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2017 04:38
|Photo ID:
|3125989
|VIRIN:
|170111-A-BD610-1045
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|9.05 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Military Working Dog and Handler Train in a Hangar [Image 1 of 19], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
