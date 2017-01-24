374 MXS defeats 374 CS, wins 46-40

Matthew Hepler passes the ball to Dalvin James, both from the 374th Maintenance Squadron, during the second half of the intramural basketball game at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 24, 2017. The 374 MXS team won the game 46-40 giving them a 1-0 record for the season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

