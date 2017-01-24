(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    374 MXS defeats 374 CS, wins 46-40 [Image 2 of 11]

    374 MXS defeats 374 CS, wins 46-40

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.24.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman David Owsianka 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Players from the 374th Maintenance Squadron and 374th Communications Squadron team’s fight to be in a good position for a rebound after a free throw is shot during the second half of the intramural basketball game at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 24, 2017. A player from the 374 MXS team grabbed the rebound giving them possession. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 01:29
    Photo ID: 3125943
    VIRIN: 170124-F-CB366-253
    Resolution: 4469x3063
    Size: 4.2 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 374 MXS defeats 374 CS, wins 46-40 [Image 1 of 11], by SrA David Owsianka, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    374 MXS defeats 374 CS, wins 46-40
    374 MXS defeats 374 CS, wins 46-40
    374 MXS defeats 374 CS, wins 46-40
    374 MXS defeats 374 CS, wins 46-40
    374 MXS defeats 374 CS, wins 46-40
    374 MXS defeats 374 CS, wins 46-40
    374 MXS defeats 374 CS, wins 46-40
    374 MXS defeats 374 CS, wins 46-40
    374 MXS defeats 374 CS, wins 46-40
    374 MXS defeats 374 CS, wins 46-40
    374 MXS defeats 374 CS, wins 46-40

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    basketball
    Intramural sports
    Yokota Air Base
    fitness
    samuri fitness center

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT