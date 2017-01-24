Players from the 374th Maintenance Squadron and 374th Communications Squadron team’s fight to be in a good position for a rebound after a free throw is shot during the second half of the intramural basketball game at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 24, 2017. A player from the 374 MXS team grabbed the rebound giving them possession. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2017 Date Posted: 01.27.2017 01:29 Photo ID: 3125943 VIRIN: 170124-F-CB366-253 Resolution: 4469x3063 Size: 4.2 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 374 MXS defeats 374 CS, wins 46-40 [Image 1 of 11], by SrA David Owsianka, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.