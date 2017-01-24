374 MXS defeats 374 CS, wins 46-40

Kameron Beckett, 374th Communications Squadron, talks to the team during a timeout in the second half of the intramural basketball game at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 24, 2017. The 374 CS team was able to cut the 374th Maintenance Squadron team’s lead to three points in the second half, but were unable to take the lead or win. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

