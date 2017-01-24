374 MXS defeats 374 CS, wins 46-40

Antwon Nixon, 374th Force Support Squadron, writes in the stats book after Neiman O’quin, 374th Maintenance Squadron, scores in the second half of the intramural basketball game at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 24, 2017. The stats book is used to keep track of player’s fouls, points scored and timeouts used. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

