    Aim High

    Aim High

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2017

    Photo by Capt. Richard Packer 

    United States Army Alaska

    Staff Sgt. Justin George directs his Soldiers with U.S. Army Alaska's Alpha Battery, 2nd Battalion, 8th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, as they position an M777 howitzer after moving the cannon after taking simulated indirect fire during live fire scenario training at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan. 25, 2017. (Photo by Capt. Richard Packer, U.S. Army Alaska Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 01:30
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aim High [Image 1 of 6], by CPT Richard Packer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

