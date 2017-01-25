Sighting In

A U.S. Army Alaska Soldier with Alpha Battery, 2nd Battalion, 8th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, does his part to establish an M777 howitzer firing position during live fire scenario training at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan. 25, 2017. (Photo by Capt. Richard Packer, U.S. Army Alaska Public Affairs)

