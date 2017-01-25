Staff Sgt. Justin George directs his Soldiers with U.S. Army Alaska's Alpha Battery, 2nd Battalion, 8th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, as they position an M777 howitzer after moving the cannon after taking simulated indirect fire during live fire scenario training at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan. 25, 2017. (Photo by Capt. Richard Packer, U.S. Army Alaska Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2017 Date Posted: 01.27.2017 01:30 Photo ID: 3125916 VIRIN: 170125-A-CP861-428 Resolution: 3264x2448 Size: 2.58 MB Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Big Guns [Image 1 of 6], by CPT Richard Packer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.