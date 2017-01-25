Big Guns Smile

Spec. Benjamin Lemire smiles as he and other Soldiers with U.S. Army Alaska's Alpha Battery, 2nd Battalion, 8th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, leverage their weight on the barrel of an M777 howitzer to prepare the cannon for movement after taking simulated indirect fire during live fire scenario training at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan. 25, 2017. (Photo by Capt. Richard Packer, U.S. Army Alaska Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 01.25.2017
Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US