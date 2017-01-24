(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    374 MXS defeats 374 CS, wins 46-40 [Image 9 of 11]

    374 MXS defeats 374 CS, wins 46-40

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.24.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman David Owsianka 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Dalvin James, 374th Maintenance Squadron, goes up for a lay-up during the first half of an intramural basketball game against the 374th Communications Squadron team at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 24, 2017. James made the shot despite being fouled on the play, but missed the free throw attempt. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 374 MXS defeats 374 CS, wins 46-40 [Image 1 of 11], by SrA David Owsianka, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    basketball
    Intramural sports
    Yokota Air Base
    fitness
    samuri fitness center

