    Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles conducts hoist training in Elliott Bay, Wash.

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellogg 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    An MH-65 dolphin helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles raises an Aviation Survival Technician out of the water following a hoisting exercise with Station Seattle on July 25, 2016. Both units conduct weekly training to ensure proficiency between the boat and helicopter crews. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellogg.

    Date Taken: 07.25.2016
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 22:16
    VIRIN: 160725-G-WA659-818
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 
    Hometown: PORT ANGELES, WA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles conducts hoist training in Elliott Bay, Wash., by PO2 Logan Kellogg, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Seattle
    Coast Guard
    Washington
    Helicopter
    Training
    Station Seattle
    Air Station Port Angeles
    Elliott Bay

