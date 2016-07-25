An MH-65 dolphin helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles raises an Aviation Survival Technician out of the water following a hoisting exercise with Station Seattle on July 25, 2016. Both units conduct weekly training to ensure proficiency between the boat and helicopter crews. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellogg.
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 22:16
|Photo ID:
|3125312
|VIRIN:
|160725-G-WA659-818
|Resolution:
|3585x5378
|Size:
|9.47 MB
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Hometown:
|PORT ANGELES, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles conducts hoist training in Elliott Bay, Wash., by PO2 Logan Kellogg, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
