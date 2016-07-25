Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles conducts hoist training in Elliott Bay, Wash.

An MH-65 dolphin helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles raises an Aviation Survival Technician out of the water following a hoisting exercise with Station Seattle on July 25, 2016. Both units conduct weekly training to ensure proficiency between the boat and helicopter crews. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellogg.

