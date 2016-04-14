(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard units conduct tactical boat training in Elliott Bay, Wash.

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellogg 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Two 29-foot Response Boat-Small II vessels from Coast Guard Station Seattle conduct tactical boat training in Elliott Bay, Wash., on April 14, 2016. One of Station Seattle’s primary missions is to escort Washington State Ferries throughout the Puget Sound, allowing the boat crews remain proficient at tactical boat operations. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellogg.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard units conduct tactical boat training in Elliott Bay, Wash., by PO2 Logan Kellogg, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Seattle
    Coast Guard
    Washington
    Training
    Station Seattle
    Elliott Bay
    RBS II
    Tactical Boat Operations
    RBTTP

