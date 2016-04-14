Coast Guard units conduct tactical boat training in Elliott Bay, Wash.

Two 29-foot Response Boat-Small II vessels from Coast Guard Station Seattle conduct tactical boat training in Elliott Bay, Wash., on April 14, 2016. One of Station Seattle’s primary missions is to escort Washington State Ferries throughout the Puget Sound, allowing the boat crews remain proficient at tactical boat operations. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellogg.

