A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium from Coast Guard Station Seattle and an MH-65 dolphin helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles conduct night time hoisting training on April 4, 2016. Crews conduct weekly training to remain proficient at hoisting, even in adverse weather conditions. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellogg.
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 21:17
|Photo ID:
|3125309
|VIRIN:
|160404-G-WA659-333
|Resolution:
|3752x2814
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard units conduct night time helo ops in Elliott Bay, Wash., by PO2 Logan Kellogg, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT