Coast Guard units conduct night time helo ops in Elliott Bay, Wash.

A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium from Coast Guard Station Seattle and an MH-65 dolphin helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles conduct night time hoisting training on April 4, 2016. Crews conduct weekly training to remain proficient at hoisting, even in adverse weather conditions. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellogg.

