    Coast Guard units conduct night time helo ops in Elliott Bay, Wash.

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellogg 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium from Coast Guard Station Seattle and an MH-65 dolphin helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles conduct night time hoisting training on April 4, 2016. Crews conduct weekly training to remain proficient at hoisting, even in adverse weather conditions. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellogg.

    Date Taken: 04.04.2016
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 21:17
    Photo ID: 3125309
    VIRIN: 160404-G-WA659-333
    Resolution: 3752x2814
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard units conduct night time helo ops in Elliott Bay, Wash., by PO2 Logan Kellogg, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Seattle
    Coast Guard
    Washington
    Helicopter
    Training
    Station Seattle
    Air Station Port Angeles
    Elliott Bay

