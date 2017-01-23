Scorpion Lens 2017

Capt. Carly Costello, a public affairs officer and Airman 1st Class Nicholas Dutton, a combat photojournalist, both assigned to the 1st Combat Camera Squadron, participate in medical field training during Exercise Scorpion Lens, Jan. 23, 2017. Exercise Scorpion Lens is an annual Ability To Survive and Operate training exercise mandated by Air Force Combat Camera job qualification standards. Held at the United States Army Training Center Fort Jackson, S. C., and the McCrady Training Center, Eastover, S.C. The exercise’s purpose is to provide refresher training to combat camera personnel. Individuals are instructed in the areas of combat tactics, photography, videography and on procedures inherent to support combat camera mission tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech Sgt. Larry E. Reid Jr.)

