Scorpion Lens 2017

U. S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Orlando Watkins, a cyber transport technician assigned to the 3rd Combat Camera Squadron, gathers an equipment pallet base for loading to depart for Exercise Scorpion Lens, Jan. 23, 2017, Joint Base Charleston, S.C. Exercise Scorpion Lens is an annual Ability To Survive and Operate training exercise mandated by Air Force Combat Camera job qualification standards. The exercise’s purpose is to provide refresher training to combat camera personnel. Individuals are instructed in the areas of combat tactics, and combat photography and videography documentation techniques, and procedures inherent to support combat camera mission tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech Sgt. Larry E. Reid Jr.)

