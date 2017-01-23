Scorpion Lens 2017

Tech. Sgt. Erin Cronine assigned to the 3rd Combat Camera Squadron, guides a forklift towards a pallet of equipment for departure to Exercise Scorpion Lens, Jan. 23, 2017, Joint Base Charleston, S.C. Exercise Scorpion Lens is an annual Ability To Survive and Operate training exercise mandated by Air Force Combat Camera job qualification standards. Held at the United States Army Training Center Fort Jackson, S. C., and the McCrady Training Center, Eastover, S.C. the exercise’s purpose is to provide refresher training to combat camera personnel. Individuals are instructed in the areas of combat tactics, photography, videography and on procedures inherent to support combat camera mission tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech Sgt. Larry E. Reid Jr.)

