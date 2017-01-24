Lipizzaner III exercise: weapon qualification with M240B machine gun.

A U.S. Army paratrooper from the 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade loads his M240B machine gun before conducting mounted weapon qualification training on their Humvee during exercise Lipizzaner III in Bac, Slovenia, on Jan. 24, 2017. Lipizzaner is a combined squad-level training exercise in preparation for platoon evaluation, and to validate battalion-level deployment procedures. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Antonio Bedin/Released)

