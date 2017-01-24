Lipizzaner III exercise: weapon qualification with M240B machine gun.

U.S. Army paratroopers from the 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct weapon qualification with a Humvee-mounted M240B machine gun during exercise Lipizzaner III in Bac, Slovenia, on Jan. 24, 2017. Lipizzaner is a combined squad-level training exercise in preparation for platoon evaluation, and to validate battalion-level deployment procedures. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Antonio Bedin/Released)

